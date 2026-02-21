Brazil’s 2026 Carnival to break records for tourism and economic impact

Figures released by the Ministry of Tourism, based on data from the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism, suggest a 22 per cent increase in attendance compared with 2025. The projected financial impact represents a 10-percent year-on-year surge and the strongest February performance since records began in 2011.



Tourism Minister Gustavo Feliciano described the 2026 festivities as a landmark moment. “We are celebrating one of the largest and best Carnivals in history, with record expectations for both revellers and financial movement, demonstrating how tourism contributes to Brazil’s economic and social growth,” he said. He added that the event serves not only as a cultural celebration but also as a strategic driver of employment and income generation across multiple sectors.



Major urban centres accounted for a substantial share of the influx. São Paulo led in attendance with an estimated 16.5 million revellers and an economic impact exceeding US$1.4 billion. Rio de Janeiro attracted around 8 million people, supported by parades at the Sambadrome and extensive street festivities, with hotel occupancy reaching 98 per cent and revenues estimated at US$1.14 billion.



In the northeast, Recife and Olinda together welcomed more than 7.6 million participants, while Salvador recorded over 8 million revellers. Authorities also noted a sharp rise in international arrivals in several destinations.



The hospitality and food service sectors reported full occupancy and strong demand, extending beyond coastal hubs to inland and mountain destinations. Industry representatives said the scale of domestic and international travel underscored Brazil’s consolidation as a mature and diversified tourism market.



Officials say the 2026 Carnival highlights tourism’s role as a catalyst for economic expansion and social inclusion, supporting jobs across hospitality, transport, entertainment, and small businesses.

As reported earlier, Brazil aims to raise trade with India to US$20 billion in 2026.