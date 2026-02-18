Brazil aims to raise trade with India to US$20 billion in 2026

Bilateral trade between Brazil and India reached US$15.2 billion in 2025, up 25 percent compared with 2024. The new objective builds on commitments made during high-level exchanges in 2025 and includes plans to expand the range of traded goods from approximately 1,500 to 2,000 products, TV BRICS reports citing Brasil 247.

Brazilian exports to India totalled US$6.9 billion in 2025, marking a 30 percent year-on-year increase and the highest figure in two decades. Between 2021 and 2025, exports to the Indian market grew at an average annual rate of 9.4 percent, exceeding the overall growth rate of Brazil’s global exports during the same period.

The main Brazilian exports include sugar and molasses, crude petroleum oils, vegetable oils and fats, raw cotton, and iron ore and concentrates. Demand for iron ore has been driven by India’s expanding infrastructure and construction sectors.

Brazil has identified 378 potential export opportunities in the Indian market, spanning mineral fuels, non-edible raw materials, machinery and transport equipment, as well as food and beverage products, healthcare goods and industrial inputs. Additional prospects are linked to agribusiness equipment and renewable energy solutions, reflecting India’s infrastructure modernisation and energy transition efforts.

On the import side, Brazil purchased US$8.4 billion worth of goods from India in 2025, a 21 percent increase compared with the previous year. Imports are concentrated in higher value-added sectors, including pharmaceuticals, chemical products and automotive components.

The current visit underlines India's role as a priority partner in Brazil's strategy to reinforce South–South economic cooperation.

