Brazilian Government to invest $480mln in health equipment

In primary health care, the list includes items such as a refrigerator for storing vaccines, a digital fundus camera, electrocoagulation (electric scalpel), an automatic external defibrillator, a vascular Doppler, a low-power therapeutic laser, ultrasound for physiotherapy, and portable digital scales.

The list of specialised care includes items such as anaesthesiology equipment, a radiolucent electric surgical table, a portable ultrasound machine, an ophthalmic surgical microscope, an ophthalmic laser and a rigid video endoscopy system.

The procurement process will favour domestically manufactured products. Currently, Brazil supplies roughly 45 per cent of its own demand for medicines, vaccines, medical devices, materials, and health-related technologies. According to the government, the aim is to increase that figure to 50 per cent by 2026 and to 70 per cent by 2033.

