Brazil officially bans cosmetics testing on animals

The official signing ceremony was held at the presidential palace of Planalto, in the presence of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva. President Lula da Silva described the document as a law that defends "animal sovereignty", noting, "The creatures that inhabit the Earth will no longer be test subjects in our country."

Minister Marina Silva emphasised that the measure represents a significant step for the country towards a fairer and more balanced coexistence between humans, animals and the environment. It is not a cost, she said, but an investment in life, humanity, and respect.

According to Vanessa Negrini, Director of the National Department of Animal Rights and Protection, the bill contributes both to strengthening the ethical approach in the treatment of animals and to increasing the competitiveness of Brazilian products in international markets, where such tests are already banned.

The Law amends Laws No. 11.794/08 and No. 6.360/76 regulating the scientific use of animals. From the date of publication, the sanitary authorities will have two years to implement the necessary measures, including the recognition of alternative testing methods, the development of a strategic plan for their implementation throughout the country, and the introduction of mechanisms to monitor their use.

It is separately stipulated that products and ingredients produced before the law came into force can remain in circulation. However, animal testing of new products is now strictly prohibited.