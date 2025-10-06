Brazil wins World Para Athletics Championships for 1st time

The achievement marked a turning point in global para athletics, with Brazil surpassing long-time leader China, which finished with 52 medals, including 13 golds.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrated the victory, saying: “It is the talent of our athletes, combined with public investment, showing that Brazilian para sport continues to grow and conquer the world.”

Brazil’s success in India exceeded its performance at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, where the team secured 36 medals, including 10 golds. In total, Brazil now holds 348 medals in the history of the World Para Athletics Championships – 122 gold, 110 silver, and 116 bronze.

Yohansson Nascimento, Vice President of the Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB) and head of the delegation, noted that this result demonstrates the country’s growing strength.

“We broke our records for gold and total medals. Eight athletes debuted in New Delhi and achieved excellent results, including world records,” he said.

According to the Social Communication Secretariat, representing 18 states across the country, the delegation reflects the nationwide expansion of para athletics.

As it was reported,from August 11 to 14 Astana hosted the Asian Paralympic Committee's Conference and General Assembly.