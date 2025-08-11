Kazakh capital hosts Asian Paralympic Committee's Conference and General Assembly

President Majid Rashed welcomed 20 delegates including Board members and advisors, thanking them for their support and commitment at the 38th Executive Board meeting.

“This is an important time for our Movement as we gather to host one of the most important events of the Asian Paralympic Committee. Thank you for your support, guidance and vision as we aim to make the APC Conference and GA fruitful.

Photo credit: APC

“The discussions and decisions we share here will shape the next chapter of Para sport across the region,” said Rashed in his opening remarks.

The Board discussed key topics including the Strategic Plan 2024–2028, preparations for the Dubai 2025 Asian Youth Para Games and the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, as well as motions for the upcoming General Assembly.

The Board Members also observed a moment of silence in respect for nations facing hardship across Asia and the world.

Rashed wished good luck to the seven Asian nominees — including two APC Board members and himself — who will stand for election to the IPC Governing Board this September in Seoul, Republic of Korea.

The APC Conference is set to take place on August 11 and 12 followed by the two-day APC General Assembly, the first day of which will have the much-awaited Asian Awards.

As earlier reported, from August 11 to 14, the 8th General Assembly of the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) is set to be held in Astana. More than 120 delegates from 45 Asian countries – heads of national Paralympic committees, representatives of international sports organizations, as well as Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) - are expected to join the event to be held for the first time in Central Asia.