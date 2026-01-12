Brazil welcomes record 9.3 million foreign tourists in 2025

According to TV Cultura, official figures released by the federal authorities show that more than 9.2 million foreign visitors arrived in the country over the year, the strongest performance on record.

The total represents an increase of just over 37 per cent compared with 2024, when Brazil welcomed approximately 6.7 million international tourists. The result also significantly exceeded the target set under the national tourism plan, which had projected fewer than seven million arrivals for 2025.

Tourist inflows were strongest during the first quarter of the year and again in December, reflecting sustained demand during both the summer and end-of-year holiday periods. The states receiving the highest number of visitors were São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and Rio Grande do Sul, reinforcing their role as key gateways for international travel.

