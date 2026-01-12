Kyrgyzstan among world's best tourist destinations for 2026

According to the tourism department, Kyrgyzstan's Tien Shan Mountains earned a prominent place in the annual list of 52 inspiring destinations, encompassing diverse corners of the globe, from megacities and cultural centers to natural wonders and unique landscapes.

This fact once again confirms the country's high international tourism potential and the growing interest in its natural and cultural treasures.

The Tien Shan mountain ranges are a symbol of Kyrgyzstan and one of the most impressive natural complexes in Central Asia, recognized by The New York Times as a destination worthy of the attention of global travelers in 2026.

New York Times rankings cover a wide range of topics, from a themed journey through "Revolutionary America," highlighted in conjunction with the United States' 250th anniversary celebration, to the vibrant cities of Warsaw and Bangkok, and the natural wonders of Asia, Africa, and beyond.

The department views Kyrgyzstan's inclusion on this prestigious list as significant international recognition and continues to actively promote the country as a sustainable, safe, and attractive tourist destination.

The department plans to further develop infrastructure, support local tourism, and participate in international exhibitions and forums.

