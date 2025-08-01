Brazil unveils largest thermal power station in Latin America

The new facility is part of the largest natural gas-based energy complex in Latin America. The total investment in the project amounted to 7 billion reals (about US$1.33 billion), and the station's installed capacity reaches 3 gigawatts. That is enough to supply up to 8 million households.



The plant operates on a high-efficiency combined cycle system, which enables reduced fuel consumption and lower carbon emissions. GNA II will be capable of using up to 50 per cent hydrogen as a substitute for natural gas.



The project has been included in the Growth Acceleration Programme (PAC) as a strategic initiative and represents a significant step in the country’s energy transition.



"With regard to the energy transition, Brazil has the capacity to become a dominant force," said President Lula da Silva at the cermeony held July 28.



During the opening ceremony, Minister of Mines and Energy Alexandre Silveira noted that the launch of GNA II was made possible through the support of foreign investors and government efforts to ensure energy security and sustainable development.



As it was reported, Brazil introduced electronic visa for COP30 participants to facilitate international access.