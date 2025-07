Brazil introduces electronic visa for COP30 participants to facilitate international access

The e-visa will be issued free of charge and will allow multiple entries into Brazil until the end of the year. It grants a maximum stay of 90 days, with no option for extension. The visa is available to nationals of countries that are parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), as well as stateless persons, provided they are officially accredited to the conference.



Applications must be submitted via the electronic platform provided by Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The initiative is part of Brazil’s broader efforts to streamline logistics and facilitate the participation of over 40,000 expected attendees, including 7,000 members of UN teams and country delegations.



To accommodate this influx, Brazil’s authority has coordinated an expansion of air travel capacity. Domestic flights are expected to increase by 23 per cent compared to November 2024, amounting to nearly 250,000 seats. International air connections will see an even larger growth of 44 per cent during the COP30 period.



