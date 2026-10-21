Brazil to develop AI system to monitor and protect forests

The new system will enable faster access to data on the state of the environment and more accurate planning of conservation measures. Monitoring will cover all the country’s natural areas, including territories that were not previously subject to daily observation.

Artificial intelligence will also help to determine more accurately the areas affected by fires. Maps of burnt areas are planned to be created with a resolution of up to 30 metres. This will allow for a more detailed assessment of the condition of natural areas and the planning of their restoration.

Scientists will study greenhouse gas emissions in the Amazon. To do this, they will collect air samples and update maps of carbon and biomass stocks. The data obtained will help to better understand changes in ecosystems and their impact on the climate.

Information on the state of the natural environment, maps, and forecasts will be made publicly available. Experts and government agencies will be able to use them to plan work on forest conservation and environmental protection.

Earlier, it was reported that Mongolia and Japan joined forces on afforestation and water projects in the Gobi.