Mongolia, Japan join forces on afforestation and water projects in the Gobi

During a meeting with Japanese Ambassador Igawahara Masaru, the sides reviewed ongoing environmental projects in Sevrei and Bayandalai soums supported by the Japanese government. The initiatives aim to combat desertification, rehabilitate degraded land, and strengthen ecosystem resilience across the Gobi region.

As part of the efforts, Ambassador Igawahara and his family joined local activities to plant saxaul trees on 100 hectares, alongside well construction and the installation of protective fencing for trees and shrubs.

The discussions emphasized the need for innovative approaches to afforestation in the Gobi, where harsh climatic conditions and limited water resources pose significant challenges. Both sides highlighted the importance of applying technologies and methods tailored to local soil and water conditions to improve sapling survival rates and water-use efficiency.

The meeting also explored opportunities to introduce advanced Japanese expertise in afforestation, natural resource conservation, winter greenhouse development, agricultural productivity, and water supply solutions for remote communities and wildlife habitats.

Both parties agreed to further expand cooperation by leveraging Japanese technology and experience in environmental protection and sustainable development, while promoting greater youth and student exchanges between the two countries.

Earlier, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov suggested establishing a special trust fund to protect Lake Issyk-Kul, pledging an initial 10 million US dollars from the state budget and calling on international donors and financial institutions to support the initiative.