Brazil sets new oil and gas production record with 4.9 million barrels per day

Crude oil production stood at 3.7 million barrels per day, marking a 10.1 per cent increase compared to June 2024. Natural gas output also saw significant growth, reaching 181 million cubic metres per day, a year-on-year rise of 20.9 per cent.

The pre-salt layer, which accounted for 78.8 per cent of Brazil’s total production, also set a new record with 3.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 12.7 per cent from the same month last year.

Offshore fields dominated national production, contributing 97.6 per cent of crude oil and 85.3 per cent of natural gas. The Tupi field, located in the pre-salt region of the Santos Basin, emerged as the top producer with daily outputs of 794,000 barrels of oil and 40 million cubic metres of gas.

