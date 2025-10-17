Brazil set to welcome record 9 million foreign visitors in 2025

The forecast reflects the remarkable recovery and expansion of Brazil’s tourism industry, supported by diversified travel offerings, improved infrastructure, and strengthened global promotion.

According to official data, September 2025 recorded 570,934 foreign arrivals, the highest figure ever registered for the month. This brought the total number of international visitors in the first nine months of the year to over 7.09 million, representing a 45 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2024.

Authorities noted that Brazil had never previously surpassed seven million international tourists within a single year. The current pace suggests that the country will exceed earlier forecasts that projected eight million visitors only by 2027.

Tourism has become one of Brazil’s key drivers for job creation and regional development, with destinations such as Rio de Janeiro, Foz do Iguaçu, the Amazon and the Northeast coast among the most visited by international travellers.

As reported previously, Belem is to serve as Brazil’s symbolic capital during the COP30 climate summit.