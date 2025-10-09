Belem to serve as Brazil’s symbolic capital during COP30 climate summit

The measure, approved by the Federal Senate on Tuesday, now awaits presidential sanction by Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Under the bill (PL 358/2025), all executive, legislative and judicial branches may temporarily operate from Belém throughout the duration of the summit.

Official acts and decrees signed by the President and ministers during this period will bear the city’s name as their place of issuance.

The proposal’s rapporteur, Senator Jader Barbalho, emphasised the historical significance of the decision.

Belem will be the world’s environmental capital for these ten days, and symbolically, it will also be the capital of Brazil, a recognition of the Amazon’s vital role in the planet’s future, he stated.

The 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) will be held for the first time in Brazil, bringing together world leaders, scientists and civil society representatives to address the climate crisis, discuss emission reduction strategies, and strengthen Amazon rainforest protection efforts.

