Indonesia aims to create one million jobs in forestry

According to him, achieving this goal will require the joint efforts of all stakeholders, including the training of qualified personnel. One of the key areas will be training in agroforestry, social forestry and the application of modern technologies in the forestry and agricultural sectors.



According to Antara News, Yassierli emphasised that agroforestry opens up significant potential for employment, while turning forests into sources of food, energy and water, which is in line with President Prabowo Subianto's strategic vision.



The training programme is now in its third phase and has 388 participants. The Ministry plans to expand the project's ecosystem, create business models and develop product processing.



Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and South Korea are set to deepen cooperation in forestry.