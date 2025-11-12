Brazil may quadruple biofuel production by 2035

According to the minister, this goal has already been supported by 19 countries. Silveira emphasised that this measure will strengthen Brazil’s leadership in clean energy and accelerate the global transition to renewable energy sources.

This strategy strengthens the position of agribusiness, enables a more effective response to climate change, and drives forward the energy transition. As a result, we are not only countering global warming but also making our economy stronger, said Silveira.

At the climate summit, 44 parties signed the Belem Declaration, aimed at addressing challenges related to climate change, hunger and poverty. The document provides for enhanced measures for adaptation and mitigation of climate change effects: social protection for the population, development of crop insurance in agriculture, targeted financing of projects for small farmers, and the establishment of specific indicators for assessing progress.

We recognise that accessible social protection systems, capable of adapting to constantly changing needs, preparing for future risks and responding during crises, are among the most effective and efficient strategies for enhancing resilience, reducing vulnerability and protecting human life and dignity, the document states, as published on the official website of the Government of Brazil.

The Declaration is also aligned with the collective goal for climate change financing adopted at COP29 in Baku. The aim is to attract around US$300 billion annually for developing countries. It is planned to increase the volume of climate financing to at least US$1.3 trillion per year by 2035, with developed countries expected to take the lead in this effort.

