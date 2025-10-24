Brazil implements reverse logistics system for plastic packaging and boosts recycling

The initiative is designed to tackle plastic pollution and set targets for the reuse and recycling of plastic packaging in the country, creating a foundation for improved environmental management and sustainable use of natural resources.



Under the new regulations, Brazil aims to recover and recycle 50 per cent of all packaging by 2040, with an interim target of 32 per cent by 2026. The plan also includes the creation of an economic model to allow recycled materials to be reused in the production of new products. Additionally, the country is targeting 40 per cent reuse of packaging by 2040.



Adalberto Maluf, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, highlighted that the measure strengthens Brazil’s commitment to combating plastic pollution and represents a critical step towards a circular economy.



“The decree encourages the return of plastic packaging to the production cycle, creating green jobs, promoting social inclusion for waste pickers, preserving natural resources, and reducing improper disposal, which in turn lowers soil and water pollution and the impact on marine biodiversity,” he said.



The initiative is aligned with the BRICS strategic objectives of increasing environmental resilience in the fight against plastic pollution.



Earlier, it was reported that scientists in Australia had created natural plastics for everyday packaging.