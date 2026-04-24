Brazil launches new national reading plan to boost literacy and access by 2036

The updated programme, led by the Ministry of Culture of Brazil and the Ministry of Education of Brazil, marks the continuation of a long-term public policy aimed at embedding reading and writing as essential components of social development and democratic participation.

Originally launched in the mid-2000s, the initiative enters a new ten-year cycle focused on strengthening access to books, supporting literacy development and promoting cultural participation nationwide.

The programme is structured around four key priorities: expanding access to books, encouraging reading habits and training educators, reinforcing institutional support, and developing the national book economy. A new element in this cycle is the emphasis on creative writing as a fundamental right, encouraging citizens to actively contribute to cultural production.

Authorities report that previous phases of the plan helped significantly improve reading engagement, with the average number of books read per person rising from under two annually to nearly five during peak implementation periods. Efforts have also focused on expanding public library networks, transforming them into multifunctional spaces for education, innovation, and community engagement.

The new targets include reducing the cost of books, expanding access to bookshops beyond major cities and ensuring that libraries offer inclusive formats such as Braille, sign language resources and audiobooks. Special attention will also be given to underserved communities, including rural, indigenous and marginalised populations.

Officials highlight that reading initiatives will extend beyond traditional settings, with programmes in hospitals and correctional facilities aimed at promoting education, rehabilitation and social inclusion.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstani libraries record over 55.2 million visits in 2025.