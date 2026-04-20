Kazakhstani libraries record over 55.2 million visits in 2025

Data from the Bureau of National Statistics indicates the country's library network remains steady with around 3,900 libraries, with the majority located in rural areas, underscoring their crucial social role and community access.

In 2025, library attendance grew to 6.1 million from 5.8 million in a year before, while book circulation surged from 85.7 million in 2024 to 110.3 million in 2025, indicating higher collection usage.

Alongside physical services, digital engagement is growing, marked by increased hits to virtual platforms and a broader range of available electronic resources.

In addition, museum attendance remains on an upward trend, with visitor numbers rising to 6.78 million in 2025, exceeding the 6.66 million recorded the previous year.

While reported museum numbers fell to 149 from 282 in 2024 due to adjusted tracking methods, exhibition activity remains strong with around 9,000 exhibitions and over 160,000 excursions.

Data confirms a steady rise in public engagement with Kazakhstani museums and libraries, highlighting consistent attendance and growing cultural interest.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan is to host the Astana Eurasian Book Fair 2026.