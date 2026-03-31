Brazil launches national climate adaptation programme for tourism sector

The initiative forms a central pillar of the country’s National Tourism Plan for 2024–2027 and marks the first time a comprehensive framework has been established to guide the sector’s environmental resilience, TV BRICS cites Brazil's Minister of Tourism.

The programme sets out 24 targets to be achieved by 2027, combining policy measures, financing tools and monitoring mechanisms designed to help destinations adapt to climate-related risks while maintaining competitiveness. It aligns with broader national climate policies and reflects an integrated approach to sustainable development.

Officials say the initiative is intended to prepare tourism-dependent regions for increasingly frequent extreme weather events, while supporting long-term environmental preservation and economic stability.

A key component of the strategy is the introduction of dedicated financial support for climate mitigation and adaptation projects within the tourism sector. The funding is expected to improve access to resources for local operators and service providers seeking to invest in sustainable infrastructure and innovative practices.

The programme also places strong emphasis on professional training. Authorities plan to roll out a national capacity-building scheme focused on sustainable and resilient tourism, targeting industry workers, businesses and local communities. The goal is to embed environmental stewardship, conservation and restoration practices into day-to-day operations across destinations.

Earlier, it was reported a city in southern Brazil has launched an ambitious pilot project to replace diesel with a renewable biofuel across its municipal vehicle fleet, marking a significant step towards cleaner urban transport.