Brazil’s biofuel experiment could transform urban transport

The initiative is being implemented in Passo Fundo, located in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, where local authorities are testing how public vehicles perform when powered by a biofuel derived from renewable sources such as soy, animal fats and used cooking oil.



The trial will initially involve 17 vehicles and heavy machines, including buses, trucks and municipal equipment. The long-term goal is to expand the use of the biofuel across most diesel-powered vehicles in the city, with the potential to fully replace fossil fuels in the future.



Local officials say the initiative is part of a broader strategy to reduce air pollution, lower greenhouse gas emissions and improve quality of life for residents.



If successful, the project could position Passo Fundo as a model for sustainable urban transport and support wider adoption of renewable fuels in other regions.



Unlike conventional biodiesel, which is often blended with fossil fuels, the new biofuel being tested is designed to be used in its pure form. This allows for a more substantial reduction in emissions and offers a cleaner alternative to traditional diesel.



Another advantage is that the fuel can be used in existing diesel engines without requiring technical modifications, simplifying its implementation across public fleets. The production process also benefits from the availability of raw materials in the region, particularly soy, which is widely cultivated in southern Brazil.



Experts believe that the adoption of renewable biofuels could significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to climate mitigation efforts. In addition, the use of recycled materials such as used cooking oil supports more sustainable resource management.



Earlier, it was reported that Brazil may quadruple biofuel production by 2035.