Brain scans reveal new clues about autism and social bonds

The study, published in the journal Biological Psychiatry, supports the “double empathy problem” theory, which argues that communication difficulties between autistic and non-autistic people stem from differences in communication styles rather than an inherent social deficit.

Researchers led by Shuyuan Feng of Tianjin Normal University examined hundreds of university students using a questionnaire measuring autistic traits. Participants were divided into groups with either high or low levels of autistic traits.

The research team then placed participants in four-person discussion groups and monitored their brain activity using functional near-infrared spectroscopy, a technology that tracks blood oxygen levels in the brain during social interaction.

Participants first listened to an audio story before taking part in a structured survival debate where they decided which fictional characters should be rescued from a deserted island.

The findings showed that people with similar levels of autistic traits were more likely to feel socially attracted to one another, particularly when they shared similar opinions during the discussion.

Brain scans also revealed striking differences in how the groups processed social interaction.

Participants with lower autistic traits showed stronger synchronization in the right temporoparietal junction, a brain region linked to social perception and interpreting social cues.

Meanwhile, participants with higher autistic traits displayed increased synchronization in the right dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, an area associated with cognitive control, focus and deliberate problem-solving.

The researchers said the findings suggest that people with higher autistic traits may rely on alternative mental strategies during social interaction rather than lacking social ability altogether.

“Instead of failing to communicate, individuals with high autistic traits seem to use different neural pathways that are fully capable of supporting social bonds,” the study stated.

Researchers noted that the study focused on university students rather than clinically diagnosed autism patients and said future studies could examine broader populations and deeper brain structures involved in social behavior.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that deputies of the Kazakh Majilis had submitted an inquiry to Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, raising concerns over the growing number of children diagnosed with autism and challenges related to access to support services, employment opportunities and social inclusion.