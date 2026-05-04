Kazakhstan records rise in autism cases

The Majilis raised issues concerning support provided to people with autistic spectrum disorders.

Kazakh PM confirmed the number of children with disabilities due to autism rose from 7,600 to 13,900 over the past three years. This growth is associated with improved detection, early diagnosis, and the introduction of M-CHAT screening.

He stressed Kazakhstan’s early intervention system already operates independently of disability status, ensuring access to services at the stage of early detection.

Olzhas Beketnov emphasized 2025–2027 interagency roadmap has been approved to improve diagnosis and support of children with autistic spectrum disorders, focusing on non-medication methods such as behavioral, educational, and psychological assistance.

Transferring specialized autism centers into the education system is not considered feasible, as children with severe conditions require constant medical and social support beyond what schools can provide.

Besides, the PM said the Government is expanding supported employment programs, including the Jobcoach project, which will be launched nationwide.

The suggestions to establish a National Autism Resource Center under the President require further study within the existing system.

He added that these issues were already debated at the inclusive policy development meeting and are under control.

As written before, for decades, autism research has focused mainly on children. Now, as more people with autism reach older age, scientists are only beginning to understand what that means for their health and daily lives.