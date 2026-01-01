BoxRec names Top 10 Kazakh boxers of the year
BoxRec.com has published its rankings of Kazakhstan's best boxers for the year 2025, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing
Sports.kz.
Janibek Alimkhanuly (17-0, 12 KOs) takes the top spot. He currently remains the WBO and IBF world middleweight champion. However, he was recently involved in a doping scandal. If the boxer's guilt is proven, he will face disqualification and the loss of his titles.
Sultan Zaurbek (20-0, 13 KOs) and Zhankosh Turarov (29-0, 20 KOs) are also among the top three Kazakh boxers.
The following athletes are also listed in the rankings:
Daniyar Yeleussinov (13-0, 8 KOs),
Bek Nurmaganbet (15-0, 13 KOs),
Bekman Soilybayev (21-1, 12 KOs),
Batyr Jukembayev (24-1, 17 KOs),
Ruslan Madiyev (18-2-1, 6 KOs),
Yelshat Nigmetolla (21-0-3, 8 KOs),
Sadriddin Akhmedov (15-0-1, 13 KOs).
You can read about Kazakhstan’s sporting achievements in 2025 here.