BoxRec names Top 10 Kazakh boxers of the year

Janibek Alimkhanuly (17-0, 12 KOs) takes the top spot. He currently remains the WBO and IBF world middleweight champion. However, he was recently involved in a doping scandal. If the boxer's guilt is proven, he will face disqualification and the loss of his titles.

Sultan Zaurbek (20-0, 13 KOs) and Zhankosh Turarov (29-0, 20 KOs) are also among the top three Kazakh boxers.

The following athletes are also listed in the rankings:

Daniyar Yeleussinov (13-0, 8 KOs),

Bek Nurmaganbet (15-0, 13 KOs),

Bekman Soilybayev (21-1, 12 KOs),

Batyr Jukembayev (24-1, 17 KOs),

Ruslan Madiyev (18-2-1, 6 KOs),

Yelshat Nigmetolla (21-0-3, 8 KOs),

Sadriddin Akhmedov (15-0-1, 13 KOs).

You can read about Kazakhstan’s sporting achievements in 2025 here.