Boxing is Kazakhstan's No. 1, but there’s no room for complacency, Ruslan Yesenalin

Yesenalin outlined the national team’s future plans. According to him, the current victories show that the team is moving in the right direction.

“The team demonstrated mature, technical boxing, but we will not rest on our success. Our main targets are the 2026 Asian Games and the 2028 Olympic Games. We have already begun systematic preparations, will analyze our mistakes, and keep moving forward,” Yesenalin noted.

He emphasized the contribution of the coaching staff, including foreign experts.

“Functional training under the guidance of Camacho and other specialists allowed our athletes to handle the third round better and be physically ready. This means the work is going in the right direction,” he said.

In response to a Kazinform journalist’s question about replacing underperforming athletes, Yesenalin emphasized the importance of having strong reserves.

“We have young boxers ready for selection. At the same time, it’s important to understand why some athletes didn’t reach their peak at the championships. We will conduct an analysis and decide based on the results,” he explained.

The Committee head also commented on the rivalry between boxing and wrestling in Kazakhstan.

“Boxing is undoubtedly the number one sport. It’s our tradition, and we must preserve it. But wrestlers also have good chances, especially in Olympic weight categories,” Yesenalin said.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s national boxing team has emerged as the undisputed leader of the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, capturing seven gold medals and confirming the country’s status as a global powerhouse in the sport.