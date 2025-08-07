Bolashak international scholarship awarded to 217 Kazakhstanis

It was noted there were four applicants for each available scholarship this year. The candidates went through three stages of competitive selection: integrated testing, interview and selection among high-scoring participants by the Republican Commission.

Out of a total 981 applicants, 217 made it through the final stage.

During the meeting, the Commission decided to award the Bolashak international scholarship to 217 Kazakhstanis. Of these, 167 will pursue their master's degrees, and 37 will undertake internships at the world's top universities and centers.

It was highlighted that 67.7% of Bolashak scholarship holders are to major in natural and technical sciences, and 32.3% in social and human sciences.

In addition, out of 165 Kazakhstanis, 68 were awarded grants to take internships at the leading scientific centers of the world following the three-level competitive selection process.

Concluding the meeting, State Counselor Karin set specific instructions aimed at continuous implementation and improvement of the Bolashak international scholarship.

