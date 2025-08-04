Kazakh students sweep four medals at IOI 2025

Maxim Tsoi from Almaty, Mansur Mamdakhunov from Kyzylorda region, Akezhan Askar from Semey and Dauzhan Beketov from Almaty defended the country’s colors at the Olympiad.

The first International Olympiad in Informatics was held in 1989 in Bulgaria. Kazakhstan claimed a total of 75 medals in the IOI since 1998.

Notably, Kazakhstani schoolchildren once again demonstrated their high intellectual potential at the global arena claiming five medals at the 55th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO-2025) hosted by Palaiseau, France, from July 17 to 25.