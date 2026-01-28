Boeing records over $2.2B profit in 2025, first annual gain since 2018

According to the company’s financial statement released on January 27, 2026, Boeing posted a net profit of $2.24 billion for 2025, compared with a net loss of $11.83 billion in 2024. Fourth quarter net earnings reached $8.22 billion, reversing a loss of $3.86 billion recorded in the same period a year earlier.

The return to profitability was largely driven by asset sales. A key factor was a $9.6 billion gain from the partial sale of Boeing’s Digital Aviation Solutions business to investment firm Thoma Bravo, which significantly supported fourth quarter results. Quarterly revenue rose to $23.9 billion from $15.2 billion a year earlier, while full year revenue increased by 34% to $89.5 billion.

Operational performance also improved. Boeing delivered 600 commercial aircraft in 2025, its highest annual total since 2018. Deliveries were led by the 737 MAX family, reflecting a more stable production environment. At the end of the year, the company’s total backlog stood at $682 billion, including more than 6,100 commercial aircraft, indicating sustained airline demand.

Operating cash flow turned positive, reaching $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter and about $1.1 billion for the full year. Boeing ended 2025 with $29.4 billion in cash and marketable securities.

Despite the return to profitability, challenges remain. Certification of the 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10 variants is still pending, while the 777X program continues to face delays under heightened regulatory oversight.

