Boeing leads global jet orders after seven-year gap

Boeing logged net orders for 1,173 airplanes over the year, signaling a gradual recovery after several years marked by safety crises, production disruptions, and reputational damage. The company also delivered 600 aircraft in 2025, its highest annual total in seven years. In December alone, Boeing handed over 63 jetliners to customers, including 44 units of its best-selling 737 MAX model.

Despite Boeing’s rebound, Airbus remained ahead in total deliveries. The European manufacturer delivered 793 aircraft last year, although this figure was below its record of 863 planes delivered in 2019. Airbus reported 889 net orders for 2025, underscoring continued strong demand for new commercial aircraft.

Industry wide supply chain constraints, particularly involving aircraft engines and key components, continue to slow the pace of deliveries for both manufacturers. Deliveries remain a critical metric for plane makers, as airlines typically pay the majority of an aircraft’s purchase price only upon delivery.

Boeing’s order activity accelerated toward the end of the year. In December, the company recorded 174 net orders, including more than 100 737 MAX aircraft ordered by Alaska Airlines, a deal announced by the Seattle based carrier last week. In addition, Delta Air Lines confirmed an order for at least 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, marking its first purchase of the wide body aircraft type. Deliveries of the Dreamliners are scheduled to begin in the early 2030s, highlighting how airlines are securing production slots well into the next decade to modernize fleets and support long term growth.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a Kazakh Transport Ministry delegation, led by Vice Minister Talgat Lastayev, held talks with Boeing, Airbus and De Havilland on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow, including plans for new Boeing deliveries in 2026.