Researchers analyzed clinical and genetic data from more than 10,000 Australians with depression. Of those, 2,604 people, or 23%, met the study’s criteria for what the researchers called circadian depression. The findings were published in The British Journal of Psychiatry.

People in this group were more likely to stay up late, sleep longer during depressive episodes and still feel tired in the morning. They were also more likely to report seasonal changes in their symptoms. Depression tended to begin earlier in life, and participants reported more severe symptoms, including suicidal thoughts.

“Depression is not a uniform illness,” said lead author Dr. Emiliana Tonini of the university’s Brain and Mind Centre. She said recognizing different subtypes could help patients access more suitable treatments earlier.

Participants with the circadian subtype reported less benefit and more side effects from two widely prescribed classes of antidepressants, known as SSRIs and SNRIs. The findings suggest that differences in sleep patterns and daily rhythms could help explain why some patients respond poorly to these drugs.

The researchers pointed to bright light therapy and melatonin as possible options because both can influence the body’s sleep and wake cycle. The study was observational, so whether those treatments work better for people with this subtype remains an open question.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys found that increasing levels of a protein called SORLA reduced abnormal tau buildup and helped preserve connections between brain cells in mice. The findings suggest a new direction for research into Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.