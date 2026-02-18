Avalanche in Northern California: 10 backcountry skiers missing

A group of 16 skiers reportedly encountered an avalanche in the Castle Peak area of Truckee at approximately 11:30 a.m. local time (1930 GMT), said the Nevada County Sheriff's Office in a release Tuesday afternoon.

At least six of the skiers have survived the avalanche and remain at the site, awaiting rescue, while the remaining 10 are still unaccounted for, said the office.

Officials confirmed that the group consisted of four ski guides with 12 clients.

Highly skilled rescue ski teams have departed for the six known survivors, who have been directed to shelter in place as best they can in the conditions, the office added.

The incident occurred amid a major winter storm sweeping Northern California. Ski resorts in the Lake Tahoe area reported more than two feet (about 61 cm) of snowfall as of midday Tuesday.

The Sierra Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning in effect from 5 a.m. (1300 GMT) Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, citing high avalanche danger in the backcountry. Large avalanches were expected Tuesday night and into early Wednesday across backcountry terrain, with dangerous conditions that could continue through the day.

Truckee, an incorporated town in the Sierra Nevada mountain range, is about 160 km northeast of Sacramento, California's capital.

