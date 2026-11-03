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    Bishkek–Sharm El-Sheikh flights cancelled for winter season

    04:31, 3 November 2026

    Direct flights between Bishkek and Sharm El-Sheikh will end on Nov. 5 after regulatory changes in Egypt forced the cancellation of the route for the 2026–2027 winter season, airport officials said, Qazinform News Agency cited Kabar.

    Bishkek–Sharm El-Sheikh flights cancelled for winter season
    Photo: kabar.kg

    Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC informs that passengers who have already purchased tickets are advised to contact their respective airlines or tour operators for information regarding refunds, rescheduling, or alternative travel options.

    Any potential resumption of air service on this route will be announced at a later date.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that the first flight with high-speed satellite internet took off in Kazakhstan.

    World News Travel Tourism Kyrgyzstan Egypt Airports Civil aviation Central Asia Middle East
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