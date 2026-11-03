Bishkek–Sharm El-Sheikh flights cancelled for winter season
04:31, 3 November 2026
Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC informs that passengers who have already purchased tickets are advised to contact their respective airlines or tour operators for information regarding refunds, rescheduling, or alternative travel options.
Any potential resumption of air service on this route will be announced at a later date.
Earlier, Qazinform reported that the first flight with high-speed satellite internet took off in Kazakhstan.