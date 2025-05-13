Bishkek-based School No 33 named after Kazakh President’s father Kemel Tokayev

According to Askat Alagozov, press secretary of the Kyrgyz President, the initiative belongs to Sadyr Japarov. During a working visit to Russia, Sadyr Japarov told assym-Jomart Tokayev about this decision.

Photo credit: Facebook / Koichiev Arslan

During the Great Patriotic War, Kemel Tokayev studied at the Frunze (now Bishkek) Military Infantry School which occupied the building of the School No 33. From here the Kazakh President's father was drafted to the front.

Photo credit: Facebook / Koichiev Arslan

Kemel Tokayev served at the 226th Rifle Division on the Stalingrad Front. He was appointed as a squad commander. Three months later he was wounded, and after treatment he was sent to the 7th Separate Guards Heavy Tank Regiment, which was part of the 1st Ukrainian and then 2nd Belorussian Fronts.

Previously, Kazinform reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev donated a school bus to the School No 33 in Bishkek. A presentation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s book “The Word about the Father” was also held there.

On May 9, in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin presented Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with the Book “The Combat Path of Kemel Tokayev and Kassym Boltayev."