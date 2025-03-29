Kazakh President donates bus to Bishkek school

Noteworthy, a presentation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s book “The Word about the Father” was held there.

Representatives of the Presidential Administration, Parliament, Education Ministry, mayor’s office, members of the diplomatic corps and Association Kazakhs, the school's teaching staff and pupils attended the event.

Kazakh Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Rapil Zhosybayev emphasized the symbolism of the solemn event held within the walls of the educational institution with a heroic past.

On the eve of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, we remember with deep respect the contribution that the school made to the common history of our nations. Founded in 1940, the educational institution became a historical monument. During the Great Patriotic War, the school was transformed into the Frunze Military Infantry School. The first set of cadets was included conscripts from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. The school bus is presented on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as a sign of respect for the school where his father studied. This bus symbolizes support for education and faith in a worthy future for the younger generation, the Ambassador said.

Photo credit: Kazinform

The Kazakh diplomat announced that Kazakhstan will grant three quotas for graduates of Bishkek School No. 33 to study at the Satbayev University in Almaty.