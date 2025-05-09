EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Putin presents book 'The Combat Path of Kemel Tokayev and Kassym Boltayev' to Tokayev

    17:54, 9 May 2025

    During an informal talk on Friday, Vladimir Putin presented Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with the Book “The Combat path of Kemel Tokayev and Kassym Boltayev," Kazinform News Agency cites the Telegram channel Bort No.1.

    Putin presents book 'The Combat Path of Kemel Tokayev and Kassym Boltayev' to Tokayev
    Photo credit: Bort No.1

    The biography book devoted to the chronicles of the days of the Kazakh President’s father Kemel Tokayev and uncle Kassym Boltayev in the times of war as well as provides archival materials.

    Kassym Boltayev, uncle of Tokayev, died in the fighting near Rzhev and was buried in the mass grave in the village of Trubino.

    As earlier reported, the Hero of Soviet Union title had been awarded to the Kazakh President’s father Kemel Tokayev. 

    President of Kazakhstan 80 Years of Great Victory Russia Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All