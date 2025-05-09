Putin presents book 'The Combat Path of Kemel Tokayev and Kassym Boltayev' to Tokayev

The biography book devoted to the chronicles of the days of the Kazakh President’s father Kemel Tokayev and uncle Kassym Boltayev in the times of war as well as provides archival materials.

Kassym Boltayev, uncle of Tokayev, died in the fighting near Rzhev and was buried in the mass grave in the village of Trubino.

As earlier reported, the Hero of Soviet Union title had been awarded to the Kazakh President’s father Kemel Tokayev.