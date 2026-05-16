Big wins, louder crowds: PGL Astana 2026 finalists decided

The day began with a match between last year’s winners Team Spirit, who secured their semifinal spot after defeating G2 Esports, and MOUZ. Dominating across both maps, Spirit ultimately took the win 13-3 on Dust2 and 13-2 on Nuke.

Yesterday, team Falcons defeated fan-favorite Brazilian team FURIA in an intense three-map, 100-round battle to secure their place in the semifinals. One of FURIA’s players, molodoy, became a local star after last year’s PGL event. Earlier this year he also received HLTV’s Rookie of the Year award.

Photo credit: Diana Bizhanova / Qazinform

Photo credit: Diana Bizhanova / Qazinform

Today, however, Falcons continued their streak and confidently took the first map against MAGIC, who appeared on a bigger competition stage for the first time. The young roster also includes Kazakhstan-born player moON, who received strong support from the crowd throughout the match.

Photo credit: Diana Bizhanova / Qazinform

Photo credit: Diana Bizhanova / Qazinform

Despite this, after securing a 13-7 victory on MAGIC's map pick, Ancient, Falcons dominated on Dust2, closing the series 13-5. The team will now face Spirit in the grand final on Sunday.

During today’s matches, another moment drew attention from the audience as a couple of fans got engaged in the stands. While you could say that love was in the air, the arena was still filled with anticipation as an even bigger question loomed over the tournament: Who will take the trophy home?

Qazinform News Agency correspondent will continue reporting from the grand final of PGL Astana 2026 tomorrow. Meanwhile, you can read about last year’s semifinal here.