I am trying to set the bar - Danil “molodoy” Golubenko on inspiring a new era of Kazakhstani esports

Danil “molodoy” is a 20-year-old professional CS2 player from Kazakhstan. He began his esports career in 2024 with the Kazakhstani team Alliners. Before joining his current team, FURIA, he also played for DMS and AMKAL.

His rapid rise in the competitive scene has made him one of Kazakhstan’s most promising talents in international esport.

First of all, what does this tournament mean to you? What is it like to perform on the professional stage and in your home country?

— Probably, the tournament meant a lot to me because it was a tournament that was in my homeland, and I really wanted to represent Kazakhstan well, because you always want to see your flag in first place. This was probably one of my main goals for this tournament.

Do you think this tournament will be a big step in the development and support of esports in Kazakhstan, or is it just a one-time event?

— I really hope that esports will start to develop in Kazakhstan. I am trying, I guess, to set the bar so that people will see and start investing at least a little bit in esports. I think that a lot of talents from Kazakhstan will start to appear who will have the opportunity to play.

What advice would you give to young talents who play in Kazakhstan and want to break into the international scene?

— The main thing is desire, first of all. Secondly, to come to awareness—whether you want something from this game or not. Whether you play for pleasure or you want something more. Thirdly, it is the desire and aspiration to achieve success.

What are your future plans after this tournament—both with the team and personally?

— Tomorrow we play the match for third place, and then we fly to Dallas, USA, for another tournament. There’s no time to rest.

Today, Danil and his team are competing for third place in the tournament. Kazinform News Agency correspondent will continue to cover the results of the PGL Astana.