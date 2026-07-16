Biden to release presidential memoir after midterms

The book, published by Little, Brown and Company, will examine major decisions Biden made during his presidency and the challenges his administration faced, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy, the January 6 Capitol attack, the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the conflict in Ukraine.

“Promise Me, America’ is about the challenges we faced as a nation. It’s about the decisions I made and why I made them,” Biden said in a video message.

The memoir will also address Biden’s decision to seek re-election in 2024 and his subsequent withdrawal from the presidential race following growing concerns about his age and health.

Biden said that since leaving office, he had been spending time with his family and receiving treatment for prostate cancer, adding that the treatment was going “really well.”

The book will be Biden’s third memoir. His earlier works include “Promises to Keep”, published in 2007, and “Promise Me, Dad”, a personal account of the illness and death of his son Beau Biden.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump declared that all documents signed by former President Joe Biden using an autopen were "terminated and of no further force or effect."