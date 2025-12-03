Trump cancels all Biden autopen orders, citing illegality of signatures

The declaration was published on Truth Social, where the president argued that “the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally.”

"Any and all Documents, Proclamations, Executive Orders, Memorandums, or Contracts, signed by Order of the now infamous and unauthorized “AUTOPEN,” within the Administration of Joseph R. Biden Jr., are hereby null, void, and of no further force or effect," Mr. Trump said. "Anyone receiving “Pardons,” “Commutations,” or any other Legal Document so signed, please be advised that said Document has been fully and completely terminated, and is of no Legal effect."

According to the American Presidency Project, Biden issued 162 executive orders while in office. It remains unclear how many of them were signed mechanically. Revoking his predecessor’s directives is a common practice, and the current administration has already rescinded nearly 70 orders on January 20, the day of President Trump’s second inauguration, followed by another 19 on March 14.

The announcement follows an earlier directive by President Trump ordering an investigation into the Biden administration’s use of the autopen. At the time, he alleged a “conspiracy” to misuse presidential signatures to “conceal Biden’s cognitive decline.”

In a July statement, Biden rejected the accusations, calling them “nothing more than distraction.” He insisted, “I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations.”

A report released by House Republicans last month criticized the use of the device but did not present evidence of directives being signed without Biden’s awareness. The autopen has been used by several administrations, and a 2005 Justice Department opinion under President George W. Bush confirmed its legal use. President Trump has acknowledged employing the device himself, but “only for very unimportant papers.”

