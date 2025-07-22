Bibisara Assaubayeva officially awarded FIDE GM title

“One of the key highlights of the meeting was the approval of 10 new Grandmasters. Among them is 21-year-old Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan, who becomes the second Kazakhstani woman and the 43rd female player in history to earn the prestigious GM title,” FIDE informs via its Instagram.

Another GM title recipient is 14-year-old Edgar Mamedov.



As it was reported, Bibisara Assaubayeva earned her final GM norm at the Sharjah Masters International Chess Championship 2025 that brought together 64 GMs and 17 IMs rated from 2453 to 2771. She scored 15.3 points to surpass a rating of 2500 and earned her third GM norm.

Edgar Mamedov earned the eight points required to surpass a FIDE rating of 2,500 points at the Sharjah Masters International Chess Championship 2025 — A, to become the country’s first chess player to be a Grandmaster at 14 and the first in the history of Mangistau region.