Bibisara Assaubayeva becomes 2nd woman GM from Kazakhstan

Bibisara Assaubayeva earned her final GM norm at the Sharjah Masters International Chess Championship 2025 that brought together 64 GMs and 17 IMs rated from 2453 to 2771.

With nine rounds completed, Bibisara Assaubayeva scored 15.3 points to surpass a rating of 2500 and earned her third GM norm. Edgar Mamedov also earned +16,9 points to his rating of 2492.

Noteworthy, Bibisara Assaubayeva becomes the 2nd woman from Kazakhstan and the 43rd woman in history to earn the title of Grandmaster.

Earlier Kazinform reported, a 10-year-old Kazakhstani Xeniya Balabayeva finished third at the Asian Individual Women’s Chess Championships 2025 that took place on May 7-15 2025 in in Al Ain, the UAE.