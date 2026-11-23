“We do need answers,” Bessent said, adding that the administration had contacted Nvidia’s interim management, directors and lawyers.

He said possible violations of U.S. export rules remained under review and that the administration wanted to establish who oversaw compliance and how far up the company knowledge of any violations extended.

Asked about former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s alleged relationship with Alice Huang, Bessent called that line of inquiry “kind of a canard” and turned the focus back to the company’s compliance practices.

He said the administration was also examining whether Singapore-based Megaspeed had acted as an intermediary for shipments of advanced chips to Chinese customers.

Nvidia announced on November 12 that Jensen Huang had resigned and that Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress would serve as interim CEO.

Separately, documents released by the House Foreign Affairs Committee on November 19 showed that U.S. regulators had approved licenses covering more than 879,000 Nvidia and AMD AI chips for export to China.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Nvidia posted a sharp rise in third-quarter revenue and more than doubled its earnings from a year earlier as demand for AI infrastructure continued to grow.