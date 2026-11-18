According to the company’s official financial results, Nvidia generated $115.8 billion in revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2027, up 103% from the same period last year.

The company’s net income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) reached $65.3 billion, representing a 105% year-over-year increase. Earnings per share rose 108% to $2.70.

Nvidia’s Data Center division remained the company’s largest source of revenue, generating $107.6 billion during the quarter, an increase of 110% compared with the previous year.

The division accounted for approximately 93% of Nvidia’s total quarterly revenue, highlighting the growing importance of artificial intelligence infrastructure to its business.

Nvidia supplies the advanced chips and computing systems used to train and operate AI models, making it a major beneficiary of rising investment in the technology.

The company also highlighted progress on its next-generation Vera Rubin computing platform, including the rollout of its NVL72 systems.

Looking ahead, Nvidia projected fourth-quarter revenue of approximately $130 billion, with a possible variation of 3% in either direction.

The forecast suggests that demand for AI computing infrastructure is expected to remain strong through the end of the company’s fiscal year.

Financial results follow leadership changes

The earnings announcement comes amid significant changes in Nvidia’s leadership, following the departure of co-founder Jensen Huang from the chief executive role.

Colette Kress, who has served as Nvidia’s chief financial officer, is currently leading the company on an interim basis.

Despite the leadership uncertainty, the latest financial figures indicate that Nvidia’s core AI business continues to expand rapidly.

Earlier, Qazinform reported on developments surrounding Nvidia’s leadership and the company’s response to calls for Huang’s return.