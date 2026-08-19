Belgium serves up giant omelette

The dish was prepared over an open fire in a four-meter-wide pan and featured bacon, herbs, and spices.

Volunteers used long-handled spatulas to stir the omelette and served portions to both local residents and tourists. The distinctive dish became a festival highlight, uniting hundreds of guests around the table.

The Giant Omelette Festival, established in 1996, has been a yearly tradition for 30 years, drawing both locals and tourists. This year’s celebration was especially notable as an anniversary event.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan’s Melon Festival 2026 had set a Guinness World Record.