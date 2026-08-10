Uzbekistan’s Melon Festival 2026 sets Guinness World Record

Along the open-air tourist route from Khiva railway station to Ichan Kala, a fairy-tale-like town seemed to emerge effortlessly. The pavilions resembled grand palaces crafted from the bounty of melon fields, with one- and two-story structures adorned with agricultural produce and handicrafts. Cool water flowed through artificial irrigation canals, and the air was thick with the scents of various sweet melons.

This year, over 300 hectares in Khazorasp district were dedicated to growing melons. Nearly 3,500 tons are expected to be exported, with the Buri Kalla, Suyunchi, Kukcha, and Zargulobi varieties especially popular in international markets.

Guests visiting the festively decorated pavilions could explore all the major types of melons and sample sweets, drinks, and other products derived from them. Each year, the festival’s reach and size grow, making it a unique and recognizable feature of the region.

Researchers from the Ichan Kala Museum Reserve released the book “Khorezm Melons” on the eve of the festival.

Raykhona Tokhirova states: “The book covers hundreds of melon varieties cultivated in our oasis since ancient times. It has been published in Uzbek, Russian, and English, becoming a valuable guide for international visitors. Each melon variety features a unique QR code, allowing visitors to scan and enjoy a virtual tour of the field”.

Festival visitors eagerly explored the ancient Khiva’s historical monuments, learned about the national culture, and tasted traditional dishes. Foreign tourists especially participated actively in the festive activities.

Melon exports boost farmers’ incomes and help strengthen Khorezm region’s foreign economic relations.

During the festival, over 250 melon varieties and more than 200 related products were showcased.

During three days, more than one million people worldwide visited the melon and handicraft exhibition, sampled national cuisines, and took part in theatrical shows, concerts, and entertainment events.

The festival’s closing ceremony in front of the Polvon Gate square started with a theatrical performance. It depicted pages of ancient history, national heroes, farmers’ hard work, the beauty of modern life, the country’s growth, and scenes related to the festival’s main symbol – the melon.

The jury awarded Khiva the top prize, presenting the city with a BYD Song electric vehicle. Yangiarik district, placing first, received an Onix. The Khorezm Regional Department of Agriculture, in second place, was given a Cobalt. For third place, Urgench State University and the Khorezm branch of UzAuto Motors JSC each received Damas vehicles.

The highlight of the large-scale international festival was its recognition in the Guinness World Records for the Melon Festival 2026. This festival set the record for the most melon varieties tasted in a single event, with participants sampling over 259 different types.

The festival ended with a gala concert showcasing popular Uzbek and international artists.

Earlier, it was reported that over 1,000 tons of melons and watermelons had beenharvested in Kazakhstan’s Turkistan region.