Belgian royal couple to continue their state visit in Almaty
10:30, 14 October 2026
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev saw off King Phillipe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians at the capital's airport, Qazinform News Agency learnt from Akorda.
The royal couple's state visit to Kazakhstan will continue in Almaty, where they are expected to take part in the next stage of their official program.
As it was reported, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, together with King Phillipe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians, toured the National Museum in Astana.