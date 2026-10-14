Belgian royal couple to continue their state visit in Almaty

The royal couple's state visit to Kazakhstan will continue in Almaty, where they are expected to take part in the next stage of their official program.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

As it was reported, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, together with King Phillipe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians, toured the National Museum in Astana.