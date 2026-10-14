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    Belgian royal couple to continue their state visit in Almaty

    10:30, 14 October 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev saw off King Phillipe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians at the capital's airport, Qazinform News Agency learnt from Akorda.

    Belgian royal couple to continue their state visit in Almaty
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The royal couple's state visit to Kazakhstan will continue in Almaty, where they are expected to take part in the next stage of their official program.

    Belgian royal couple to continue their state visit in Almaty
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Belgian royal couple to continue their state visit in Almaty
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As it was reported, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Belgian royal couple to continue their state visit in Almaty
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, together with King Phillipe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians, toured the National Museum in Astana.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan Belgium Kazakhstan and Belgium Foreign policy Politics Astana Almaty
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    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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