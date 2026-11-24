Bektenov made the remarks during a meeting with the personnel of the national railway operator, where he introduced Yersaiyn Nagaspayev as the company’s newly appointed Chairman of the Management Board. Nagaspayev was appointed by a decision of the Board of Directors of Samruk-Kazyna.

The Prime Minister highlighted Nagaspayev’s experience in industry, transport and public administration. He previously worked at KTZ and served as Minister of Industry and Construction from February 2025.

During the meeting, Bektenov outlined several key priorities, including expanding Kazakhstan’s transit potential, increasing freight traffic, modernizing railway infrastructure and improving operational performance.

He called for strengthening corporate discipline, stepping up anti-corruption efforts and increasing managers’ personal accountability for their decisions.

Bektenov also stressed KTZ’s central role in Kazakhstan’s efforts to become a leading transport and logistics hub in Eurasia, a goal outlined by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his state-of-the-nation address, “Kazakhstan’s Current Priorities in a New Historical Cycle.”

He said the railway operator, as one of the country’s key transport and logistics assets, bears significant responsibility for achieving this objective. Given the company’s large workforce and complex management structure, Bektenov called for improvements in personnel management and clearly defined responsibilities for every employee.

Bektenov highlighted the importance of completing major railway infrastructure projects on schedule, including the Darbaza-Maktaral and Moiynty-Kyzylzhar railway sections, which are expected to be completed by the end of 2026, and the Bakhty-Ayagoz line, scheduled for completion in 2027.

The Prime Minister also called for further development of domestic railway manufacturing, emphasizing the need to support local producers of locomotives and railway cars.

Other priorities include developing a comprehensive multimodal freight transportation system, expanding maritime transport infrastructure and ensuring the effective operation of Alatau Air Cargo in cooperation with its investor.

Bektenov further pointed to the potential for accelerating digitalization across the transport sector, instructing KTZ’s new management to introduce digital solutions and make full use of their potential to improve the company’s operational efficiency.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Yersaiyn Nagaspayev, who had been relieved of his duties as Kazakhstan’s Minister of Industry and Construction, had been appointed Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) national railway company.