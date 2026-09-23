Beijing Transport Forum highlights TITR’s growing role as strategic corridor linking China and Europe

Nurlybek Nalibayev spoke at a session dedicated to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). The session featured speeches and presentations by Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Shohrat Zakir, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Erlist Akunbekov.

Participants noted that the role of TITR in the international cargo transportation system is growing every year, and that it has transformed into a vital transport corridor linking China and Europe.

At the opening ceremony of the forum, Nalibayev presented the priority directions for the development of Kazakhstan's transport sector, as well as infrastructure projects of international importance. Special attention was paid to the growth in cargo volumes between Kazakhstan and China, along with opportunities for bilateral cooperation in the transport and logistics field.

The Global Sustainable Transport Forum was attended by nearly one thousand representatives of government and ministerial delegations from foreign states, international organizations, the diplomatic corps, the expert community, and business communities.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that China’s Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang welcomed the political and socio-economic reforms underway in Kazakhstan, reaffirming Beijing’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Astana.

Prior to the forum, Nurlybek Nalibayev handed over the II degree Dostyq Order to Xi Guohua, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CITIC Group, at a ceremony held in the Kazakh Embassy in Beijing. The high state award was presented on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in recognition of Xi Guohua's personal contribution to strengthening Kazakh-Chinese friendship and developing mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation.