CITIC Group Chairman awarded Kazakhstan’s Dostyk Order

The high state award, presented on behalf of President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev, was handed over by First Deputy Prime Minister Nurlybek Nalibayev at a ceremony held at Kazakhstan’s Embassy in China.

Photo credit: Kazinform

“Handing over the Dostyk Order will serve as another symbol of strong Kazakh‑Chinese relations and give fresh impetus to expanding cooperation with CITIC Group,” Nalibayev said.

Xi Guohua thanked the President of Kazakhstan and the people of the country, noting that the award serves as a recognition of joint efforts by Kazakhstan and China to implement agreements reached at the highest level.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Toily Kurbanov, Executive Coordinator of the United Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme, with the II degree Dostyk Order